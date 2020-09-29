QliqSOFT and CareSignal Announce Strategic Partnership

Relationship aimed at enhancing the deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) enrollment process For patients

The more seamless we make the enrollment process the more patients we can engage and that’s when outcomes begin to shift in the right direction.” — Joe McDonald

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QliqSOFT, specializing in secure, HIPAA-compliant, clinical collaboration and patient engagement solutions, and CareSignal Inc., the industry disruptor in deviceless remote patient monitoring (RPM) today announced a strategic partnership, creating a frictionless entry point for patients at a time when RPM is surging nationwide in response to COVID-19.

In September 2020 CareSignal announced it had effectively delivered over 20,000 patient-years worth of engagement to date, a milestone achievable due to advancements in automated interactions. 6 times more engaging than healthcare apps, CareSignal technology is 100% accessible without regard to socioeconomic status or tech literacy. The cost of such deviceless RPM is typically 1/10th the cost per patient which translates to easy scalability without the added cost of additional full-time employees.

“Focusing on automation allowed us to hit this incredible milestone and to see that if we improved the enrollment process and partnered with a company like QliqSOFT to add really simple, flexible, patient entry points - we could turn the traditional outbound model of RPM on its head,” said Joe McDonald, president, and co-founder of CareSignal. “The more seamless we make the enrollment process the more patients we can engage and that’s when outcomes begin to shift in the right direction.”

QliqSOFT’s Quincy healthcare chatbot platform integration allows CareSignal to white-label a conversational AI chatbot, presenting real-time educational and enrollment prompts via dynamic forms and HIPAA-camera imaging, alleviating call center constraints and opening up more access points for patients.

“You have to reach patients where they are, and they’re not picking up the phone for cold calls anymore.” Said Krishna Kurapati, QliqSOFT Founder & CEO. “We have to be mindful of their time and their privacy. That’s why our HIPAA-compliant chatbots engage them right from an SMS-delivered link, at their pace.”

Automating the traditional call center model with QliqSOFT’s healthcare chatbots also allows CareSignal to secure its status as an industry-leader for responsiveness in the growing market of RPM. CareSignal firmly believes that, with Deviceless RPM, risk-bearing providers and consumer-oriented payers can defend revenue and grow relationships with new populations and geographies. Moreover, CareSignal is proud to support the national shift to virtual care with a full suite of evidence-based, condition-specific programs.

ABOUT CARESIGNAL:

CareSignal is a Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring™ platform that improves payer and provider performance in value-based care. The company leverages real-time, self-reported patient data, and artificial intelligence to produce long-term patient engagement while identifying clinically actionable moments for proactive care. Its evidence-based platform has been proven in 10 peer-reviewed studies and over a dozen payer and provider implementations across the U.S. to sustainably scale care teams to help 10 times more patients, resulting in significant improvements in chronic and behavioral health outcomes and reduced ED utilization. With confidence in its outcomes, CareSignal offers partners at-risk pricing and consistently delivers 4.5 times to 10 times ROI within the first year of its partnerships. For more information, visit our website or try a self-guided demo.

About QliqSOFT, Inc.

Created for healthcare executives who understand that clinical quality and financial sustainability hinge on secure, scalable technology, QliqSOFT’s virtual care platforms solve an expanding array of communication and workflow inefficiencies to increase patient engagement. Utilizing modular solutions that can be rapidly implemented, easily maintained, and expanded later, QliqSOFT technology streamlines and expedites the exchange of essential information while reducing customers’ investment and overhead cost. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.



CareSignal Media Contact:

Ardyst Zigler

PR Strategist at Influence & Co

407-721-0130

azigler@influenceandco.com

QliqSOFT Media Contact: