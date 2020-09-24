Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NJ Senate Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trenton – Acting to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the New Jersey Senate today endorsed a special resolution authored by Senator Joe Cryan that praises the lifetime of accomplishments by the late Supreme Court Justice.

Senate Resolution 90, co-sponsored by the entire Senate Democratic Majority, was approved by the full Senate with a unanimous vote.

“Justice Ginsburg was an accomplished and admired woman who broke down barriers and overcame obstacles in a relentless fight for justice and equality. Ginsburg was a trailblazer who led the successful legal battle for gender equality here in New Jersey as a Rutgers law professor before serving on the Supreme Court for 27 years,” said Senator Cryan. “Ginsburg was an inspirational role model for generations of women, and to young girls who are growing up in a world that offers them improved opportunities because of her efforts. We mourn her passing, but honor her life.”

