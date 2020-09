Wismettac Asian Foods Voluntarily Recalls Dried Fungus Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is issuing a voluntary recall for Shirakiku brand imported Dried Fungus (also known as Black Fungus or Kikurage) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The product was distributed to restaurants in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and British Columbia in Canada.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/wismettac-asian-foods-voluntarily-recalls-dried-fungus-due-potential-salmonella-contamination