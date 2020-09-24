Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Catrina, San Mateo`s newest boutique hotel.

The Catrina Hotel, San Mateo, CA newest boutique hotel in the Bay Area

The Catrina Hotel, San Mateo

San Mateo`s newest boutique hotel lobby

The Catrina Hotel Lobby, San Mateo

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Cal Hospitality, a leader in hospitality management & development in the Northern California region, has opened its newest boutique hotel The Catrina located in San Mateo.

“We have been operating in this market for a long time and we recognized the need for a boutique hotel. The transformation was driven based on the needs of the consumers both corporate & leisure who are constantly looking for a different stay experience”. Hiten Suraj, President Stay Cal Hospitality.

The design for The Catrina Hotel was inspired by Día de Muertos (Day of The Dead) a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, in particular the Central and South regions, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere.

The Catrina hotel is designed to appeal to all types of travelers who are looking for an amazing design hotel that offers a great stay experience. The hotel offers 57 rooms in total with king, queen, and two doubles as bed options. Guests will also be able to relax and enjoy a beautifully designed outdoor patio area with a fireplace.

The Catrina Hotel is a 10-minute drive from San Francisco International Airport (SF0) and is located on El Camino Real with easy access to all major freeways. There are numerous dining and entertainment venues within walking distance of the hotel.

The Catrina Hotel will be affiliated to Magnuson Hotels and can be booked by visiting www.TheCatrinaHotel.com, by calling (650) 341-9231, or through any other offline/ online channels.

About Stay Cal Hospitality

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Stay Cal is a dynamic & growing independent hotel development & management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Stay Cal Hospitality currently manages multiple boutique and branded hotels in the Northern California region.

For more information about Stay Cal Hospitality, please visit www.staycal.com or write to info@StayCal.com

