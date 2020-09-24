CSI/TSI/ATSI | Nebraska Department of Education

Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI)

In 2018, Nebraska designated 27 schools for Comprehensive Support and Improvement. These schools completed a comprehensive needs assessment exposing the unique needs of their school system. Results from the needs assessment were then bridged into action with a 3-year plan for improvement.

The schools identified for CSI can be found here under AQuESTT Classifications.

Questions about CSI? View the CSI FAQ

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) / Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI)

Beginning in the Fall 2019, the NDE will identify schools to receive Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) and Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI). TSI and ATSI are supports based on student group performance across all AQuESTT indicators. The student groups are comprised of the seven racial and ethnic groups (Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, White, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Native, two or more races), and students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and English learners.

The TSI designation process focuses on schools’ assets while ensuring learners and their needs are at the forefront of all decisions. Schools identified to receive TSI will complete a needs assessment and design a plan for continuous improvement tailored to meet the needs of designated student groups. The NDE is working with partners, such as ESUs, to develop resources to assist schools in planning for improvement for specific student groups.

Watch this recorded webinar to learn more about the designation process, requirements, and supports for schools identified for TSI and ATSI.

Video Zoom Link

TSI/ATSI Planning Guide

Learn more about the specific CSI/TSI/ATSI Designation Rules. Questions about TSI/ATSI? Visit this FAQ.

TSI/ATSI Resource – Leading for Equity in our Schools

This resource addresses mindsets and dispositions that help look at students from an asset perspective. The purpose of this course is to support and enhance educators’ expertise in promoting success for all students, especially for those who have been historically marginalized and oppressed.

To access the Leading for Equity in our Schools resource, visit https://moodle.education.ne.gov/. It is free to create an account and access will be given immediately.

Under the tab in Moodle labeled Coordinated School and District Support you will see Leading for Equity in our Schools. No registration is required. This will only keep track your progress so you can pick up where you stopped, it will not record answers.

Be sure to utilize the Facilitator Guide as well as the Reflection Guide for Participants to record answers and thoughts with the Leading for Equity in our Schools resource.

For questions or technical assistance, please contact Philip White (philip.white@nebraska.gov) or Dorann Avey (dorann.avey@nebraska.gov).

Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network (NLLN)

The Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network (NLLN) is a state-wide process that uses network meetings for collective learning. The NLLN group members are designing a sustainable in-state model to ensure equity-driven school leadership support in schools receiving comprehensive support and improvement (CSI).

Learn More about NLLN

You can read more about TSI, ATSI, and CSI in Nebraska’s Every Student Succeeds Act Plan beginning on page 124.