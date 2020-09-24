FW: Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
CASE#: 20B303181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 23, 2020 / 2142 hours
STREET: Route 7
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 15.6
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Pavement / Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Frederic W. Wu
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Saab
VEHICLE MODEL: 95
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alice Convey
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor driver side
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Faith Adamczenko
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the area of Route 7 at mile marker 15.6 for a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, the male operator of Vehicle #1, Frederic Wu, was discovered laying in the middle of the roadway with the vehicle approximately 100 feet down an embankment. The operator of Vehicle #2 was stopped roadside and stated as they were traveling southbound on Route 7 they observed a male walk out in front of their vehicle. Vehicle #2 appeared to have applied their brakes and swerve to attempt to miss Wu, striking
him with the driver side of the vehicle. Vehicle #3 was following a short distance behind Vehicle #2, ultimately striking Wu head on with the front of the vehicle. Wu was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operators of Vehicle #2 and #3 did not sustain any injuries.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Dept, Bennington Rural Fire Dept, Shaftsbury Fire Dept, Arlington Fire Dept, and AOT.
The investigation is in the early stages and an updated news release will be sent as the investigation is complete.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Benjamin Irwin at the
Shaftsbury Barracks, 802-442-5421 or by e-mail, benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.
