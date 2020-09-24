FW: Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B303181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 23, 2020 / 2142 hours

STREET: Route 7

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 15.6

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Pavement / Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Frederic W. Wu

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Saab

VEHICLE MODEL: 95

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alice Convey

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor driver side

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Faith Adamczenko

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Petersburg NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the area of Route 7 at mile marker 15.6 for a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, the male operator of Vehicle #1, Frederic Wu, was discovered laying in the middle of the roadway with the vehicle approximately 100 feet down an embankment. The operator of Vehicle #2 was stopped roadside and stated as they were traveling southbound on Route 7 they observed a male walk out in front of their vehicle. Vehicle #2 appeared to have applied their brakes and swerve to attempt to miss Wu, striking

him with the driver side of the vehicle. Vehicle #3 was following a short distance behind Vehicle #2, ultimately striking Wu head on with the front of the vehicle. Wu was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operators of Vehicle #2 and #3 did not sustain any injuries.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Dept, Bennington Rural Fire Dept, Shaftsbury Fire Dept, Arlington Fire Dept, and AOT.

The investigation is in the early stages and an updated news release will be sent as the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Benjamin Irwin at the

Shaftsbury Barracks, 802-442-5421 or by e-mail, benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421