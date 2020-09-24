Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network (NLLN) | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network (NLLN) is a state-wide process that uses network meetings for collective learning. The NLLN group members are designing a sustainable in-state model to ensure equity-driven school leadership support in schools receiving comprehensive support and improvement (CSI). NLLN group members will have access to the following:

The opportunity to be in the driver’s seat as a statewide system of support is developed for principals, by principals, in partnership with the NDE, Educational Service Units, community partners, higher education, and the Nebraska Council of School Administrators

The opportunity to not only create a support system for other Nebraska leaders but to grow professionally and use this growth to benefit one’s own district

A professional learning network which includes structured facilitated conversations around topics such as key indicators of highly effective schools

Context-specific problem-solving support to turn challenges into opportunities

Nationwide connections and support from consultants and current research

In addition to the critical impact of the classroom teacher, principal leadership is identified as one of the most significant factors in determining the success of students McCaffrey et al., 2003). The Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network (NLLN) is a framework of support designed to maximize the impact and influence of principals in Nebraska. The NLLN is committed to developing equity-driven leadership skills as outlined in the Nebraska Teacher and Principal Performance Standards through a system of purposeful collaboration and support. Education leaders across Nebraska identified three specific concepts within the newly-revised standards as the most critical to the success of principal leadership:

Staff and Student Culture

Equity and Cultural Responsiveness

Instructional Leadership

“Research across the decades has confirmed that effective school leadership is associated with better outcomes for students and schools. A high-quality school leader affects dozens of teachers and hundreds or thousands of students. It is a pivotal role.” Rand Corporation, 2019

Contact Information

Ryan Ricenbaw Nebraska Leadership and Learning Network Specialist P: 402-471-4373 E: ryan.ricenbaw@education.ne.gov

Kim Snyder, Ed.D. Director of Statewide Teacher & Principal Support P: 402-471-4351 E: kim.snyder@nebraska.gov

