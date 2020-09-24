Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,860 in the last 365 days.

TSI/ATSI Virtual Learning Communities | Nebraska Department of Education

Are you an educator in a TSI or ATSI school who wants to collaborate with other educators to improve instructional equity?

Are you interested in participating in an engaging, interactive learning community and using a continuous improvement process to improve student outcomes?

Please join us for the Learning Community series where you can:

  • Engage with colleagues in a disciplined approach, drawing explicit connections between leading for equity and school improvement
  • Participate with content experts who can help Learning Community members build knowledge, skills, and mindsets for implementing evidence-based practices for English learners, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students
  • Learn from the successes/setbacks of the broader community to develop a network for improvement between schools
  • Collaborate through a team approach with local ownership
  • Serve identified subgroups in the era of COVID-19

Learning Community participants will co-design NDE’s future support for an equity-focused approach to TSI and ATSI school improvement. Proposed topics, dates, and times are in the table below.

You just read:

TSI/ATSI Virtual Learning Communities | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.