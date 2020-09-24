TSI/ATSI Virtual Learning Communities | Nebraska Department of Education

Are you an educator in a TSI or ATSI school who wants to collaborate with other educators to improve instructional equity?

Are you interested in participating in an engaging, interactive learning community and using a continuous improvement process to improve student outcomes?

Please join us for the Learning Community series where you can:

Engage with colleagues in a disciplined approach, drawing explicit connections between leading for equity and school improvement

Participate with content experts who can help Learning Community members build knowledge, skills, and mindsets for implementing evidence-based practices for English learners, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students

Learn from the successes/setbacks of the broader community to develop a network for improvement between schools

Collaborate through a team approach with local ownership

Serve identified subgroups in the era of COVID-19

Learning Community participants will co-design NDE’s future support for an equity-focused approach to TSI and ATSI school improvement. Proposed topics, dates, and times are in the table below.