Gazprom approves programs for reconstruction and re-equipment of gas production and transmission facilities for years 2021–2025

The Gazprom Management Committee approved the 2021–2025 comprehensive programs for the reconstruction and re-equipment of gas production and transmission facilities.

The documents aim to provide for high reliability and operational safety of Russia's Unified Gas Supply System, as well as fulfillment of obligations on gas supplies by the Company to consumers in the domestic and external markets.

Specifically, the top priority in the area of production is, as before, to achieve maximum production rates during peak loads. Among the main targets in the area of gas transmission is the maximum possible lifting of restrictions on connecting new consumers to the active gas distribution stations.

The specialized structural units were instructed to use the programs as the basis for proposals on the drawing up of annual and medium-term investment programs as concerns the reconstruction and re-equipment of gas production and transmission facilities.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

