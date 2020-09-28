The Free Press, News Launched During A Pandemic
Long Time Newspaper Publisher and Entrepreneur Starts Digital News ServiceTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft-launched in April 2020, at the COVID-19 growth cycle, The Free Press continues its digital growth with reach in 36 countries
While newspapers from around the country are evolving and changing to meet the needs of the ever-changing audience, The Free Press, headquartered in Tampa Florida, is working for today and building for tomorrow. A completely digital platform that focuses on issues of today, law enforcement, local news, national news, and technology, The Free Press captures a younger audience where that audience is focused.
"We wanted to take a different approach to news and advertising, focusing on the important issues of the day, but including the fun stuff that the younger crowd is engaged in," said Publisher Brian Burns, "We aren't interested in giving social platforms our content, but rather engaging social users and allowing them to be part of our platform, and at the same time working in AR and AI technologies to create digital experiences that excite and engage all ages."
The Free Press is currently building in the Augmented Reality Mobile Space, an application that uses visual targets, social data, static content, GPS, and AI mining, to offer readers and advertisers an immersive experience in news and entertainment.
"We need to reach consumers and readers of all ages, " said Burns, "A platform in mobile that will deliver real-time content based on the user's interests and location is essential."
Burns said, "Content is king, always. Relevancy and deliverability is the hurdle. We want to see local journalism grow and at the same time involve readers, young and old, to play a pivotal role in what is displayed to them. Our website https://www.tampafp.com will be all-encompassing and be the bucket that holds all of the news, entertainment, and op-ed content, but AI and AR will deliver to the user/reader, relevancy in their day to day life. Advertisers will benefit from being on the ground floor of new advances in this space and we look forward to working with then to help their businesses grow."
The Free Press will be sending out updates on their technology and is open to questions regarding that space.
