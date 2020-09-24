Big Beautiful Music Machines from the 1890s-1940s Dominate the List of Top Lots in Miller & Miller's Sept. 19th Auction

Early 1900s Seeburg Style “G” orchestrion, a coin-op mechanical masterpiece, 66 inches tall by 79 inches wide, with mosaic leaded art glass doors, comes with13 “G” rolls (CA$24,780).

27-inch orchestral Regina upright music box, coin-operated and made in 1898, tagged ‘Orchestral Regina’ to the frieze board, complete with 29 discs. (CA$21,240).

Wurlitzer Model 1015 jukebox, made in America in 1946, the most identifiable jukebox ever produced, with a library of 78 rpm records with title cards (CA$11,210).

George Baker & Company cylinder music box, made in Switzerland in 1922, a rare variant, featuring the harmony of a drum with six bells. Restored in 2017 (CA$10,030).