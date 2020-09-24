VIZpin Introduces a New Type of Smartlock

VIZpin Smartlock VIZpin Smartphone Credentials VIZpin Logo

Managed from the cloud with no local network connection

Our customers asked us for this and we listened” — Paul Bodell, President and CEO

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin today announced it is introducing an affordable, high-security commercial-grade Smartlock. Designed for rental apartments, office buildings and utility & equipment rooms, the VIZpin Smartlock can be managed remotely without the expense, hassle and vulnerability of a local POE, WiFi, Zigbee or Zwave connection.

VIZpin Smartlocks include a free LITE service and can be easily upgraded to the enterprise PLUS service. They work as stand-alone systems or with other VIZpin Smartlocks, VP1 gate/door controllers and Solar Kits.

“Our customers asked us for this and we listened” said Paul Bodell, President and CEO, “We had a lot of clients using our Bluetooth controllers to manage access to common areas like pools, meeting rooms and gates but it was there was no affordable way to add VIZpin to the individual apartments or offices until now”.

In conjunction with the introduction of the Smartlock, VIZpin has introduced simplified pricing for that allows property managers to deploy VIZpin’s PLUS service across multiple doors for less than $3/month per door. “We looked at the other offerings and the pricing was really expensive and almost impossible to figure out so we wanted to make it easy”.

The VIZpin Smartlock will start shipping mid-October and will be sold through VIZpin Certified Partners.

About VIZpin

At VIZpin we have developed and patented a data platform that uses encrypted asynchronous communications to manage data and control of remote devices and sensors over Bluetooth. Our OEM integration tools include hardware reference designs and libraries, Android and iOS SDKs and cloud APIs. The hardware libraries make it easy for hardware OEMs to transform any device to an IoT device without the cost and complexity of a data or cellular network. The SDKs and APIs enable management software and app developers to add access, control, and remote data management as a feature. We also manufacture the VP Series Bluetooth Controllers and Smartlocks which provide a secure, convenient and affordable alternative to traditional access control card readers and panels. VIZpin started in 2016. It is privately held and based in Lancaster, PA.



VIZpin Smartlock Installation Video