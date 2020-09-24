Rhode Island Pension Fund Earns $255 million in August

The Rhode Island pension fund returned 2.92% in August, earning $254,897,082 from investments, as Treasurer Magaziner's Back to Basics investment strategy continues to provide growth and stability for members of the Retirement System.

Over the 12-month period ending August 31, 2020, the system returned 9.59%, significantly outperforming the plan's benchmark return of 8.16% for the same period, ending the month with $8,947,078,541 in assets under management.

Global public equities, primarily in low-fee index funds designed to provide long-term growth, led investment performance, returning 16.15% during the 12-period ending August 31, 2020.

Detailed information about the Rhode Island pension fund, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at: investments.treasury.ri.gov

Performance reported is net of fees and expenses.

# # #

Contact: Evan England, Director of Communications (401) 222-2240 | (401) 439-2199 (mobile) evan.england@treasury.ri.gov