Seven Charts on Climate Policies for Key Sectors in the European Union

Electric car charging on Oslo street, Norway. Specific policies for key sectors such as transport can help the EU achieve its climate targets. (photo: anouchka/iStock)

By Nicolas Arregui and Andreas A. Jobst IMF European Department

September 24, 2020

The European Union remains a global leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The European Commission has proposed a significant cut in emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Meeting the bold new targets will require strong and sustained policy efforts, including more ambitious carbon pricing and sector-specific complementary policies. The large stimulus packages put together by European governments to facilitate the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis also provide an opportunity to intensify the adoption of climate-friendly policies.