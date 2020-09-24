Ginnie Mae Awards MicroTech $65M Task Order for IT and Software Modernization
TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce their selection for a $65M Task Order Contract from the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), or Ginnie Mae, to provide Information Technology (IT) and software consolidation services and support.
Services include all activities necessary to support Ginnie Mae’s ongoing Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) platform and their infrastructure modernization initiatives including reviewing requirements for new functionality, interfaces, and data gathering to support Ginnie Mae’s data center migration, modernization, and enhancements efforts.
Support provided by MicroTech will enable Ginnie Mae to keep pace with the growing mortgage backed securities market, the required modernized systems, and business processes essential to the delivery of its MBS programs. This includes working with OEM providers, current vendors, contractors, and data centers to modernize Ginnie Mae’s legacy applications, improve business performance, increase employee productivity, achieve cost savings, and foster greater collaboration by providing Ginnie Mae with expanded and new capabilities that reflect government and industry best practices.
"MicroTech is excited about supporting the critical work performed by Ginnie Mae, which plays such an important role in our nation’s economy,” says said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech. “This contract award continues to demonstrate our commitment to quality and excellence and builds upon our already successful performance history of bringing innovation, industry best practices and outstanding quality management processes to our government customers.”
For more than 50 years, Ginnie Mae has provided liquidity and stability, serving as the principal financing arm for government mortgage loans and ensuring that mortgage lenders have the necessary funds to provide loans to customers. These major IT initiatives are critical, highly specialized, and necessary to enhance Ginnie Mae’s role in supporting the housing market and economic recovery.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.
MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Telecommunications Services, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, and Financial Services to the Federal, State and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
