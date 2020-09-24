Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market

Sesame oil is derived from a plant species called Sesamum indicum, which is an herbaceous annual belonging to the Pedaliaceae family that reaches about 6 ft (1.8 m) in height. In modern times, sesame has been embraced by Western herbalists for a variety of therapeutic purposes. The oil is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in margarine and salad dressings as well as in certain cosmetics and skin softening products. Native to Asia and Africa, sesame is primarily cultivated in India, China, etc.

Globally, the Sesame Oil industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Sesame Oil is relatively much more mature. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful quality of their Sesame Oil and related services. At the same time, some countries such as China, India, etc. are remarkable in the global Sesame Oil industry because of their market share and technology status of Sesame Oil.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Extra Virgin Sesame Oil manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kadoya

TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT

Kuki Sangyo

Flavor Full

Dipasa

Henan Dingzhi

Chee Seng

Iwai Sesame Oil

Eng Hup Seng

Wilmar

Hunan Cheer COME

BGG

Sastha Oil

Anhui Yanzhuang

Shandong Ruifu

Others

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4434692-global-extra-virgin-sesame-oil-market-professional-survey-report-2019

This report focuses on Extra Virgin Sesame Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Extra Virgin Sesame Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

White Sesame Oil

Black Sesame Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Health Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry

Others

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4434692-global-extra-virgin-sesame-oil-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.