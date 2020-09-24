Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extra Virgin Sesame Oil Market
Sesame oil is derived from a plant species called Sesamum indicum, which is an herbaceous annual belonging to the Pedaliaceae family that reaches about 6 ft (1.8 m) in height. In modern times, sesame has been embraced by Western herbalists for a variety of therapeutic purposes. The oil is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in margarine and salad dressings as well as in certain cosmetics and skin softening products. Native to Asia and Africa, sesame is primarily cultivated in India, China, etc.
Globally, the Sesame Oil industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Sesame Oil is relatively much more mature. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful quality of their Sesame Oil and related services. At the same time, some countries such as China, India, etc. are remarkable in the global Sesame Oil industry because of their market share and technology status of Sesame Oil.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Extra Virgin Sesame Oil manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kadoya
TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
Kuki Sangyo
Flavor Full
Dipasa
Henan Dingzhi
Chee Seng
Iwai Sesame Oil
Eng Hup Seng
Wilmar
Hunan Cheer COME
BGG
Sastha Oil
Anhui Yanzhuang
Shandong Ruifu
Others
This report focuses on Extra Virgin Sesame Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Extra Virgin Sesame Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Extra Virgin Sesame Oil in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
White Sesame Oil
Black Sesame Oil
Others
Segment by Application
Food and Health Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry
Others
