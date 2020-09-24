Tech Results Unveils Its Redesigned Website

Tech Results launches a newly redesigned website to help businesses easily find information about its managed IT services offerings.

OXTED, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A UK-based fast growing managed IT service provider, Tech Results proudly announce the launch of its newly redesigned website (https://www.techresults.co.uk/).

Apart from fresh look and design, the new website provides easy access to a wide range of managed IT services (such as hosted desktop, managed office 365, hosted VoIP, online backups etc) that it offers to small and mid-sized businesses.

Also, introduces three types of partner programs enabling partners to expand their IT service offerings and capabilities.

“We are thrilled to share the news that we recently pushed a new version of our company website LIVE a few weeks ago,” said Mark Cunningham, Sales Director at Tech Results Ltd. “We are hoping for increased interest in our IT products and services with faster resolution to customer queries.”

A dedicated blog section will be soon available to offer latest news, tips, guides related to managed IT services.

About Tech Results Limited:

Tech Results is a leading UK based IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) that offers a wide-range of budget-friendly managed IT solutions & services under one roof. Our key services include Hosted Desktop (DaaS or Virtual Desktops), Backup as a Service (BaaS), Hosted VoIP and Managed Office 365 services.