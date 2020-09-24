Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,737 in the last 365 days.

Tech Results Unveils Its Redesigned Website

Tech Results launches a newly redesigned website to help businesses easily find information about its managed IT services offerings.

We are thrilled to share the news that we recently pushed a new version of our company website LIVE a few weeks ago.”
— Mark Cunningham

OXTED, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A UK-based fast growing managed IT service provider, Tech Results proudly announce the launch of its newly redesigned website (https://www.techresults.co.uk/).

Apart from fresh look and design, the new website provides easy access to a wide range of managed IT services (such as hosted desktop, managed office 365, hosted VoIP, online backups etc) that it offers to small and mid-sized businesses.

Also, introduces three types of partner programs enabling partners to expand their IT service offerings and capabilities.

“We are thrilled to share the news that we recently pushed a new version of our company website LIVE a few weeks ago,” said Mark Cunningham, Sales Director at Tech Results Ltd. “We are hoping for increased interest in our IT products and services with faster resolution to customer queries.”

A dedicated blog section will be soon available to offer latest news, tips, guides related to managed IT services.

About Tech Results Limited:
Tech Results is a leading UK based IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) that offers a wide-range of budget-friendly managed IT solutions & services under one roof. Our key services include Hosted Desktop (DaaS or Virtual Desktops), Backup as a Service (BaaS), Hosted VoIP and Managed Office 365 services.

Mark Cunningham
Tech Results Ltd.
+44 20 3137 8711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tech Results Unveils Its Redesigned Website

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.