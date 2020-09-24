Poly Global Announces Builder for Spring Square

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global has appointed Westbourne Constructions as the builder for its new $364m mixed-use master-planned development, Spring Square in Bankstown NSW. One of the most significant current developments in Sydney’s South West, the development is a new path forward for Bankstown as infrastructure renews in the Bankstown-Sydenham corridor.

A multi-award-winning builder of mixed-use residential developments, Westbourne was established in 2002. It has since built an excellent reputation for delivering high quality apartments and prides itself on delivering industry-leading after-sales service.

Westbourne Managing Director, Derek Pearson said, “We’re thrilled to have been selected by Poly Global for this landmark project. Works will commence on site within the fortnight and Westbourne looks forward to sharing details of the project’s progress via our social media platforms.”

Located on the site of the old Bankstown RSL at the north western core of Bankstown’s CBD, Spring Square will feature 516 studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 5 towers, significant retail and a commercial component. Apartments are now available from $462,000.

Spring Square is redefining what it means to be part of a community and will be the first masterplan of its kind for Sydney’s south west. Inspired by Bankstown’s established history, this new epicentre will transform the way people think about all aspects of living.

Award-winning architect, Scott Carver has designed an enriched urban vertical village surrounded by landscaped common areas, with a total of 6,600sqm of ground floor retail, level one commercial suites and an integrated childcare facility. Public access to the vibrant retail and commercial precinct is via an open piazza that will include a children’s playground.

Communal spaces are scattered throughout, with places to meet and eat, interconnecting walkways to meander through and green parks to unwind in. Private gardens and communal facilities designed exclusively for residents’ use include lush green lawns, outdoor BBQ and kitchen spaces, al fresco-style leisure areas and seating nooks throughout.

Poly NSW Executive Director, Dr Ying Rao said, “Spring Square will inject new life into Bankstown, embracing its culture and unearthing a new way to live, work and play in this vibrant precinct. The new masterplan was inspired by vertical communities around the globe and apartment designs will showcase expansive district views, as well as provide open, spacious living environments designed to bring the outdoors in.”

Just 45 minutes by car into Sydney’s CBD, 25 minutes to Kingsford Smith Airport, and 30 minutes to Parramatta, Spring Square is well situated close to schools, medical services, and public transport hubs.

With retail on site, and Bankstown Central and Westfield close by, Spring Square offers easy access to lifestyle amenities as well as parks and recreation. The new project will form a local nexus and community hub for existing and future residents to enjoy.

Spring Square will begin construction next month, with a proposed completion date of Q3 2022.

Interested buyers can visit the display suite at 85 Bankstown City Plaza, 10 to 4pm Monday to Friday and 11-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

