The First American-Israeli-Arabic Film Production

"Miriam & Maryam" is a story about an 18-year-old woman of Israeli descent who discovers that she was switched at birth with a Muslim baby. The story of the film has been developed by Ahmed Radwan with advice and support from the late Branko Lustig, a Holocaust survivor and producer of "Schindler's List,". The film producer Ahmed Radwan of SPHINX PRODUCTIONS LLC, who hails from Egypt, the cradle of civilization, has developed many film projects to support dialogue, peace and understanding between cultures, including in the Middle East.

"Miriam & Maryam" is a story about an 18-year-old woman of Israeli descent who discovers that she was switched at birth with a Muslim baby.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film producer Ahmed Radwan of SPHINX PRODUCTIONS LLC, who hails from Egypt, the cradle of civilization, has developed many film projects to support dialogue, peace and understanding between cultures, including in the Middle East. This groundbreaking movie project, "Miriam & Maryam," is to be filmed at locations in Israel, the United Emirates, the USA and Europe. The newly “redesigned” and currently improving relations between the nations of Israel and the United Arab Emirates make it all possible.

The story of the film has been developed with advice and support from the late Branko Lustig, a Holocaust survivor who went on to produce such memorable motion pictures as "Schindler's List," after he was deeply moved and impressed by Radwan’s ideas for developing the "Miriam & Maryam" project. Indeed, thanks to Ahmed Radwan’s deep commitment to the goal of peace and dialogue-building, Branko Lustig lended his efforts to developing several projects together with Radwan prior to the famed Hollywood producer’s unfortunate passing last year.

It is in memory of the Oscar-winning producer Branko Lustig that the film project "Miriam & Maryam" will now be launched, a story about an 18-year-old European woman of Israeli descent who discovers that she was mistakenly switched at birth in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, and who sets out in search of her biological parents.

SPHINX PRODUCTIONS is seeking partners for developing and producing film projects like this one, all geared towards promoting peace and understanding in the world.



Story of Producer