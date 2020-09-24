Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026

“SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Overview

Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Scope and Market Size

SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Medium Sized Enterprises

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corp.

Microstrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech International AB

SAP AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

Actuate Corp.

Birst Inc.

Bime

Cloud9 Analytics

GoodData Corp.

Indicee Inc.

Host Analytics Inc.

Jaspersoft Corp.

Kognitio

PivotLink

SAS Institute Inc.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued………

