Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2020
Summary:
Overview
Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Scope and Market Size
SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Medium Sized Enterprises
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corp.
Microstrategy Inc.
Oracle Corp.
QlikTech International AB
SAP AG
TIBCO Software Inc.
Actuate Corp.
Birst Inc.
Bime
Cloud9 Analytics
GoodData Corp.
Indicee Inc.
Host Analytics Inc.
Jaspersoft Corp.
Kognitio
PivotLink
SAS Institute Inc.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 Key Players Profiles
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
Continued………
