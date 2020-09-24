Wayrates Presents The 2020 Fall Winter Collection Of Men’s Fashion Tactical Clothing

Wayrates is continuing its fall fashion week with its new range of fall-winter sportswear and outdoor clothing for men.

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayrates, the foremost online store for men’s fashion sportswear at affordable prices, has recently launched its 2020 fall-winter collection of mens coats and jackets along with a new range of fashion tactical clothing and sportswear. The new fall-winter range of men’s clothing includes, among others, windproof jackets, quick-drying hoodies, hooded pullovers, military jackets, and breathable sweatshirts for men. From casual jackets and coats to windbreakers and tactical training suits, Wayrates has a comprehensive collection of cool men’s clothing that is available at reasonable prices.

The fall-winter collection constitutes an eye-catching assemblage of stylish sportswear, fashion active wear, sweat-proof training apparel, sports gears, training accessories, comfortable outdoor clothing, hiking shoes, sport shoes, headwear, and bag packs in a variety of styles and color choices. The store is currently focusing on such trends as color blocking, neon shades, quirky prints, pastel hues, and camouflage prints in different shades. The fall-winter collection includes all the above trending styles and much more for customers to choose from.

To encourage customers to buy in bulk and bring in new customers, the store is not only offering generous volume discounts on bulk orders but also promotional discounts up to 50% on its fall-winter line of active wear for men. Wayrates keeps up to date with the latest trends in men’s fashion and updates its inventory regularly so that customers do not miss out on trending designs. The company also adds over hundreds of new designs every week and customers should not forget to check out the “New In” section regularly for the latest designs.

A top board member of the company said at a recent press conference, “Wayrates not only understands the need for more fashionable outdoor clothing and sportswear for men but also strives to make affordable clothing accessible to all men irrespective of budget. We never compromise on the quality of our products and use only high-quality raw materials to manufacture our apparel and accessories. New customers will get a 5% discount on their first orders and we even offer free shipping worldwide for orders above $89.

About the Company

Wayrates is a leading online shopping site known for their reasonably priced collection of men’s tactical clothing, sports accessories, and training gears.

To know more, visit https://www.wayrates.com/.