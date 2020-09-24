Spotlight Capital Holdings' Shareholders Update

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlight Capital Holdings Inc. (OTC.PK: SLCH) proudly announces its careful planning and restructuring efforts with its new partnerships with several new companies that offers online products and services to consumers in the U.S. These new partnerships will allow for Spotlight to enter into the entertainment industry using E-Commerce technologies that were acquired through our partnerships in furtherance of our new business plan and model. Next month, we plan to announce and begin to disclose each new operation as it is released to the world. This is an extremely exciting time for Spotlight and its shareholders because those who have purchased the stock in the past, will benefit from the capital gains that will result from our E-Commerce operations and the stability of the stock price. We look forward to introducing our new business model to our current shareholders and all of the future shareholders on Spotlight.

We have dedicated time and money to reshape this business model which was introduced in past press releases and in the near future Spotlight will be executing and announcing our new E-Commerce companies as they enter the market.

