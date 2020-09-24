Luvyle Adds New Trending Designs of Women’s Fashion Wear and Shoes Every Week

Luvyle is adding new designs of women’s dresses, shoes, and accessories to its popular line of fall and winter fashion wear.

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luvyle, a leading online fashion store widely regarded as the go-to store for casual maxi dresses at attractive prices, is drawing the curtains on its hugely successful fall fashion week with new additions to its remarkable range of fall-winter fashion clothing for women. Luvyle is known to keep its inventory fully stocked with the season’s most exciting trends and the store is adding fresh designs to keep customers busy till the launch of its winter fashion collection.

Luvyle refreshes its inventory regularly to keep pace with the changing trends in the fashion world. The popular fashion store has recently revamped its website as it gets ready to welcome the winter fashion season. To give customers a taste of what is in store for them, Luvyle has brought in a whole new collection of stylish clothing, including, among others, women’s casual blazers, formal coats, hoodies, sweatshirts, and chic dresses. The store has launched an extensive collection of blazers in ethnic prints, solid colors, floral embroidery, denim, and bohemian styles that are suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

The new arrivals section of the online store is currently being refreshed each week with new dresses, shoes, and accessories. From casual maxi dresses and floral skater dresses to printed hoodies and color-blocked two-piece outfits, stylish women worldwide can now get their hands on the hottest fashion trends without burning a hole in their pockets thanks to Luvyle’s affordable prices and generous discounts. Luvyle’s team of designers has an eye for trending designs and a knack for providing a modern twist to retro fashion.

The head of the team of designers at Luvyle claimed in a recent interview, “As the prime shopping destination for affordable fashion, we always strive to offer trending designs at incredibly affordable prices. The store offers generous discounts throughout the year to keep customers happy and we have also announced a big sale to conclude our profitable fall fashion week. With increased sales due to the discounted prices, the company can recover the losses it suffered due to the global crisis.”

About the Company

Luvyle is a reputed online fashion retailer that sells dresses, shoes, and accessories for women at heavily discounted prices.

