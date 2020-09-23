Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Roy Cooper Comment on Possible Drilling Moratorium

RALEIGH: As we await confirmation that President Trump will extend the offshore drilling moratorium to North Carolina’s waters, as stated in a news release issued by Senator Thom Tillis, Governor Roy Cooper offered the following comment:

It’s good the President finally appears to have listened to the bipartisan voices of North Carolinians ﻿who for years have been fighting this administration to stop oil drilling off our coast. I will stay ﻿vigilant and ready to resume the fight in the event the federal government makes any move toward ﻿offshore drilling.

Governor Cooper has repeatedly called on President Trump to protect the North Carolina coast and economy from the dangers of drilling and oil exploration. Read Governor Cooper’s September 15, 2020 letter to President Trump.

###

