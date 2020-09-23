Driver Services Adds New Services to Self-Service Kiosks

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announces new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition of these services to the kiosks will provide customers another alternative to visiting a Driver Services Center or county clerk partner.

New services available at Self-Service Kiosks include:

Renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only);

Order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry);

Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit;

Pay FULL reinstatement fees (Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks);

Reissue driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license);

Add emergency contacts.

Other services available at self-service kiosks:

Renew driver license or ID;

Order a duplicate driver license or ID;

Change address;

Voter registration;

Advance a Graduated Driver License.

For self-service kiosk locations, visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations/kiosks . For services not available at a self-service kiosk or online in e-Services , customers are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.