Blumira Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Providing Automated Detection and Response for G Suite to Secure a Remote Workforce.
We’re excited to provide a security integration with G Suite. Helping organizations quickly and easily secure a growing remote workforce drives our efforts in the threat detection and response space.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITES STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blumira, an emerging cybersecurity startup based in Ann Arbor, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to secure their G Suite services using Blumira’s security integration.
— Matt Warner, CTO
G Suite provides multiple cloud services including Cloud Identity, Gmail and Drive applications such as Docs, Sheets and Slides. Blumira monitors these services for potential threats and provides actionable responses when suspicious activity or a threat is detected.
To support organizations with remote workforces relying on cloud applications for collaboration and productivity, Blumira easily integrates with G Suite to stream security event logs to Blumira’s automated threat detection and response platform.
Blumira detects and alerts IT teams of G Suite activity in near real-time, including when users download or externally share G Suite documents that may present an exposure risk to internal information. Blumira also detects any administrative role changes or multiple G Suite account login failures that could potentially indicate access attempts by an attacker with malicious intent. Blumira walks customers through easy remediation with pre-built security playbooks.
On Sept. 24, Blumira will be joining the Google Cloud Digital Forum for a virtual roundtable discussion, How to Secure G Suite & Your Remote Workforce with Google Cloud and Blumira, where panelists will offer tips on how to implement best security practices for a remote workforce.
“We’re excited to provide a security integration with G Suite,” said Matt Warner, CTO at Blumira. “Helping organizations quickly and easily secure a growing remote workforce drives our continued research and development in the threat detection and response space.”
Recently, Blumira announced its $2.6 million round of funding raised with venture capital firms and private investors. Blumira continues to provide valuable integrations with major technology providers and leading security knowledge to the broader community.
About Blumira
Blumira’s end-to-end platform offers both automated threat detection and response, enabling organizations of any size to more efficiently defend against cybersecurity threats in near real-time. It eases the burden of alert fatigue, complexity of log management and lack of IT visibility. Blumira's cloud SIEM can be deployed in hours with broad integration coverage across cloud, endpoint protection, firewall and identity providers including Office 365, G Suite, Crowdstrike, Okta, Palo Alto, Cisco FTD and many others.
Thu Pham
Blumira
+1 877-258-6472
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn