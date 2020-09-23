Gov. Wolf Thanks House Democrats for Protecting Pennsylvanians

Today, Governor Tom Wolf thanked House Democrats for upholding COVID-19 mitigation measures that protect the health and safety of Pennsylvanians. The governor released the following statement:

“I am thankful to the House Democrats for continuing to stand with me and showing a commitment to working collaboratively to protect the people of Pennsylvania during this ongoing public health crisis. Pennsylvanians should be thankful as well.

“Throughout this pandemic, my administration has maintained that school districts should have local control on decisions over school sports and extra-curricular activities and has no intention of changing course on this recommendation. Important mitigation measures such as face coverings and consistently maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet must continue to be implemented to help contain the spread of the virus.

“The bill would have done nothing more than create legislation for something that already exists. Instead of wasting time on a veto override attempt on a superfluous bill, the Republican legislature needs to start taking this pandemic seriously by focusing on the health and safety of our children, staff, and teachers in their learning environments, minimizing exposure to COVID-19, and preventing the spread of this deadly virus.

“The Republican legislature should take action on my plan to help Pennsylvania and instead of taking votes on meaningless bills, should provide funding for child care, fund hazard pay for frontline workers, pass legislation to give sick leave to Pennsylvanians and legalize adult-use cannabis to provide funding for businesses impacted by the pandemic.”