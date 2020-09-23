Court Orders Requested Financial Records to Be Handed Over to Attorney General James, Eric Trump to Be Interviewed by October 7 Despite Objections

All Records Related to Seven Springs Estate Preliminary Valuations Must Be Turned Over

Eric Trump Can No Longer Delay Interview Under Oath

Court Throws Out Notion That Election Should Have Any Impact on Investigation

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today won a major victory in an ongoing investigation into financial dealings of the Trump Organization. Last month, Attorney General James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) with documents and testimony from multiple witnesses — including Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review — regarding several, specific Trump Organization properties and transactions. After hearing arguments earlier today, the Honorable Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled that Attorney General James will be given access to documents withheld by the Trump Organization, including requested financial records related to the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York. Justice Engoron also ruled that Eric Trump can no longer delay being interviewed by the OAG and cannot delay testimony for six or more months, as he attempted to do, citing his desire to campaign for his father’s reelection campaign. The court found that the upcoming presidential election has no bearing on the timetable of the investigation at hand — as the Trump Organization falsely argued — and ruled that Eric Trump will have to appear for an interview under oath with the OAG no later than October 7.

“Justice and the rule of law prevailed today,” said Attorney General James. “We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court’s order and submit financial records related to our investigation. Further, Eric Trump will no longer be able to delay his interview and will be sitting down with investigators in my office no later than October 7. To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation. The court’s order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump.”

Attorney General James opened an investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization in 2019, after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the values of Trump’s assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes. At dispute are subpoenas which would provide the OAG with thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several, specific Trump Organization properties and transactions.

Last month’s motion to compel was submitted under New York state’s Executive Law § 63(12), which gives the OAG broad powers to investigate fraud and illegality.

The OAG has reached no conclusions in this matter, and the investigation remains ongoing.