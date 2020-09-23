Notice to Growers: Apple Marketing Order Continuing Referendum

The Department of Agriculture and Markets is announcing a referendum for the approval of the New York State Apple Marketing Order (AMO). At least 50 percent of all New York State apple growers participating in the referendum must approve the Marketing Order for it to continue.

Printable ballots and information on the AMO program can be found on the Department’s website at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration .

Ballots submitted by eligible growers must be mailed no later than October 26, 2020 to Department at:

State of New York

Department of Agriculture and Markets

Division of Agricultural Development

10B Airline Drive

Albany, New York 12235

Public webinars will be held to inform on the AMO program’s history and purpose, as well as the voting process. To attend these webinars, registration is required at: https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration .

Webinars are currently scheduled for the dates and times below. Note: Attendees must register using the unique link next to the date and time they wish to attend.

Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm - register here

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am - register here

Information on all of New York State’s Marketing Order programs can be found on the Department’s Marketing Orders web page: https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.