BLACK ENTREPRENEUR RAFIQ WADI LAUNCHES “TICKET TO DESTINY” FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY PLUS A VIRTUAL AUCTION & FUNDRAISER
The New eFARE/EFARE PLUS Transportation App is revealed & Party Attendees simultaneously will enjoy great auction items in three cities in three states.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
On Monday, September 28, 2020, a worldwide, virtual auction will be held via zoom in which attendees will have an opportunity to bid for surprise on line auction items in the cities of Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; and Detroit, MI. (PST 9am-11am; EST 12p-2p)
The fun and lively auction is just one aspect of the virtual event. “While people have been invited to bid for merchandise, they will also find out information on how their lives and the lives of the underserved in their communities can be changed for the better,” said CEO Rafiq Wadi, the founder and developer of BeFARE INC. and EFAREPLUS, the transportation delivery services application that will provide a “ticket to destiny” as Wadi says in the introductory company video.
For as little as $2,000 a transportation entrepreneur can start the journey of creating a substantial annual income stream as a franchisee of ‘eFare/EFAREPlus’ “Using the potential of the current ride share, delivery services, market. Our owner/drivers can impact the underserved communities in cities by providing a service that will deliver people and packages,” said Wadi. “We are marketing to the underserved communities to recruit owners/operators so they can serve the communities they are a part of and the communities they know and respect.”
Wadi explains the purpose of the auction is to launch the philanthropic arm of the company by raising funds for education, and community development. Each City will focus on an education organization that will benefit from the auction. In Atlanta, the location will be the historic Legacy Center, funds will be raised for the University of Islam to recognize the Honorable Sister Clara Muhammad in celebration of the 90th year since its founding and her work during that period and also the MMKJ ACADEMY in Atlanta, Georgia.
In Detroit funds will be raised for Outta Nowhere Entertainment & Family and Friends Entertainment respectively as well as The Center for Human World Culture, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
MissionCARE, in Los Angeles, will receive funds to continue its program development goals currently underway.
For more information about the APP launch and Virtual Auction Fundraiser, visit: https://befare.us/ Ticket Registration is required.
To receive an Executive Summary and/or Investment Prospectus about BeFARE Inc. contact, CFO Rodell Carter, rodcarter@efare.us or call 1 323 786-2244.
Company Videos:
https://youtu.be/raubgF3pv5E
https://youtu.be/Fym0YC7kE4w
Contact Rafiq Wadi:
+01-1-323 876-2244
mremepus@gmail.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rafiq-wadi-804ab738/
Twitter: @mremerpus
Jackie Wright
Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
+1 415 525 0410