Job Announcement - Assistant Attorney General

Position No.: 125-613

Salary Range: Commensurate With Experience

Closing Date: October 8, 2020

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Mary Kae Kelsch, Director, State and Local Government Division

Summary of Work

This position will hold the open records and meetings law portfolio which will require the applicant to provide training to public employees at the state, county, and city level about the open records and meetings laws. The applicant will draft and review legislation about open records and meetings law and research, draft, and review Attorney General's opinions primarily about open records and meetings. The applicant will also provide general counsel to professional and occupational boards, review and draft agency administrative rules, and draft and review contracts.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3016905&PostingSeq=1&