Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Block Nuclear Bailout Money

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the filing of litigation to block the payment of nuclear bailout money stemming from House Bill 6.

“Ohio laws should not be built on the basis of fraud, deceit and intimidation,” Yost said. “Given the corruption surrounding House Bill 6, it is proper to block these ill-gotten gains from filling the coffers of those under criminal indictment.”

The civil lawsuit seeks to prevent FirstEnergy from receiving proceeds of funds collected pursuant to the utility surcharge provided for in House Bill 6. A copy of the complaint is available on the Attorney General’s website.

Yost’s remarks on the issue during a media availability held today are archived here.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

