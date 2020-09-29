Brewers Association and MPLC Announce Strategic Partnership
Industry Association and Licensing Leader Partner on Copyright Education.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulder, CO and Los Angeles, CA: The Brewers Association (BA) and MPLC today jointly announced the formation of a strategic partnership to educate BA member breweries about the benefits of an audiovisual strategy and the importance of motion picture copyright compliance.
The partnership establishes a framework by which MPLC and BA will work together to teach BA members strategies for using movies and TV to increase business, and also to advise members of the risks of failing to comply with copyright laws. Ideas and information will be shared through a variety of means, including educational articles and webinars. In addition, MPLC has committed to providing a special member rate on its Umbrella License® for BA members.
“In these challenging times, our members need new strategies to drive business,” said Paul Gatza, Senior Vice President of the Professional Brewing Division at the Brewers Association. “MPLC’s Umbrella License provides excellent value and exciting options for our members to use movies and television to enhance their business.”
Since its founding in 1986, MPLC has taken an educational approach to the licensing of movies, TV, and other audiovisual content, forging partnerships with industry associations in a variety of verticals to educate businesses about copyright compliance.
“We are extremely pleased to have the support of the Brewers Association,” said Dave Davis, President of the Americas at MPLC. “As breweries across the country develop new and innovative tactics and promotions, the Brewers Association was forward-looking in seeking ways to help their membership. Together, we will help their members incorporate the magic of film and television into their business in a simple and cost effective way, while educating them how to be compliant with US copyright law.”
According to the US Copyright Act, Title 17 of the United States Code, copyrighted movies, television, and other audiovisual content that is legally available for personal, private use (such as via, broadcast, cable or satellite television, DVDs, downloads, or streaming services) require a public performance license when exhibited in public. Showing audiovisual content in restaurants and bars requires a public performance license.
About Brewers Association: The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,400-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About MPLC: MPLC is the global leader in public exhibition licensing, supporting legal access to movies, TV, and other audiovisual content in more than 40 countries. Through its Umbrella License®, a blanket license for public exhibition, MPLC represents a variety of rights holders, ranging from Hollywood studios to independent producers. MPLC licensees include government, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Hundreds of thousands of locations around the world publicly exhibit content legally with the Umbrella License. In January 2020, MPLC joined forces with Tenzing Private Equity Capital to drive growth opportunities and fuel its charge to become the most professional non-theatrical licensing company in the world.
