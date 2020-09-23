Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,654 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Establishes Commission to Address Asian Carp

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 03:00pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –  In advance of national Hunting & Fishing Day on Saturday, September 26, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today signed Executive Order No. 62 establishing the Asian Carp Advisory Commission to study and provide advice regarding the best methods for mitigating the invasion of Asian carp into the state’s lakes and river systems.

“Tennessee’s lakes and rivers are a critical feature of our state’s economy and natural beauty,” said Gov. Lee. “This Commission will help us protect and preserve native fish species, aquatic life, commercial and recreational fishing, and other water activities from the increasing threat of Asian carp to key ecosystems in our state.” 

The members of the Commission will include representatives from the following agencies and departments:

  • Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
  •  Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission
  • Department of Economic and Community Development
  • Department of Tourist Development
  • Department of Environment and Conservation
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • One appointee each from the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives]

The Commission will provide interim reports in October and this winter, in addition to annual reports moving forward, regarding its findings and work.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee Establishes Commission to Address Asian Carp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.