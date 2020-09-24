AMCD Applauds US Snap-Back Sanctions on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy applauds Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for initiating the re-imposition of sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran. Under the flawed JCPOA agreement, Iran would be able to begin buying and selling “all manner of conventional weapons” beginning on October 18. Though the UN was obligated to re-impose sanctions due to Iran’s breaking of the agreement by re-starting its nuclear enrichment program, it failed to act. Fortunately, under President Trump, the US acted forcefully through executive order to prevent Iran from acquiring the weaponry it uses to intimidate its neighbors and to foment terror across the region.

“Most Americans do not understand the depth and extent of the apocalyptic fanaticism which governs the thinking of the ruling mullahs of Iran,” said AMCD vice-chair Hossein Khorram. “These are men who deeply believe they would be doing God’s will by destroying the Jewish and Sunni states in the Middle East and killing millions of people in the process. They cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons. I am very glad President Trump understands this.”

“After the Obama years of appeasement, when the United States’ government bolstered the position of the mullahs and actually financed their terrorist activities, we finally have a State Department which understands the danger and has the courage to do something about it,” added AMCD co-chair John Hajjar. “Secretary Pompeo has exhibited steely determination in handling this dangerous situation.”

“Bravo President Trump!” exclaimed AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “By diminishing the power of Iran and resetting strategic alliances, Presdient Trump has created a framework for peace and stability in the Middle East that will last for a century or more. He is the greatest peacemaker we have ever seen.”

AMCD applauds the Trump administration, Secretary Pompeo, and the entire foreign policy team for their determination in blocking Iran’s nuclear ambitions. President Trump has the right foreign policy for the Middle East.