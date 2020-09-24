Amuka Esports acquires High Performance Motorsports, a leading iRacing eNASCAR team
We feel eNASCAR has the potential to be the next top tier esport”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports is pleased to announce the acquisition of High Performance Motorsports (“HPM”) an elite iRacing esports team. HPM drivers have over 3,780 iRacing victories and HPM is one of the most accomplished simracing teams on the iRacing service with multiple drivers in the top 100. HPM competes in the eNASCAR iRacing Professional ladder system, with multiple entries in the eNASCAR iRacing Road-to-Pro Series. Having placed four drivers in the 2019 NASCAR iRacing Pro Series and two drivers in the 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Coca-Cola Series (World Championship - eNiCCS).
"We feel eNASCAR has the potential to be the next top tier esport. While non-endemic sponsors don't always understand the traditional MOBA or FPS games, almost everyone understands the basics of racing. We see a huge opportunity for HPM to be leading the charge in bringing new sponsors, partners and fans to the racing ecosystem," said Amuka Esports CEO, Ben Feferman.
HPM was founded in 2014 by members Brandon Hauck, Brodie Kostecki & Daniel Roeper after ascending to the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series (World Championship). HPM has placed drivers in the eNiCCS since their founding in 2014; fielding cars in all but three years. HPM has also qualified for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series in all six years of its existence; fielding cars in each season. HPM drivers have earned two eNiCCS World Championship victories, 10 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series victories, 12 eNASCAR iRacing Road-to-Pro Series victories and over 3,780 amateur victories in the last six years.
“We’re thrilled to become a part of the Amuka Esports family,” said HPM Managing Director, Nicholas Morse. “Amuka was plugged into iRacing after watching the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational on FOX. We could not have partnered with a better organization that has esports roots across North America and is invested in growing High Performance Motorsports. We look forward to the future of simracing for HPM as a part of the Amuka Esports family.”
“This move was an easy decision for us after learning about Amuka’s aspirations and contributions to the gaming community,” said HPM Co-Founder, Daniel Roeper. “This partnership will help elevate simracing even further and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”
HPM now moves into the off-season program in preparation for the 2021 racing season.
About High Performance Motors
HPM was founded in 2014 and has earned two eNiCCS World Championship victories, 10 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series victories, 12 eNASCAR iRacing Road-to-Pro Series victories and over 3,780 amateur victories in the last six years.
About Amuka Esports
Founded in 2019, Amuka Esports is Canada’s leader in esports venues, online events and live broadcasts. With locations in Toronto and Windsor, they organized over 300 events last year and have produced some of the largest online events in Canada.
