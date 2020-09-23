Thomas Holland and Pandora's Portal
The long awaited third book in the trilogy is here!DOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Fans of the magical fantasy genre anxiously await the release of K. M. Doherty’s third book in the trilogy. It’s slated release date is November 1st, 2020.
Doherty’s first book in the series, ‘Thomas Holland and the Prophecy of Elfhaven’ revealed his mastery over the fantasy genre winning over thousands of fans, as well as winning an award from Independent Publishers of New England.
His second book in the series, ‘Thomas Holland in the Realm of the Ogres’ won first place in the Writer’s Digest 25th annual International self-published Book Awards in the middle-grade/young adult category. The award, book, and author were featured in the March/April 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest magazine.
“I am delighted with the response from my fans, who’ve been waiting patiently, and some, not so patiently, for the release of the third book in the trilogy. In my humble opinion, book three is by far the best. Not only have the stakes been raised, along with the suspense, action, and humor, but it also completes the epic tale that winds around and through all three books. Since the other books each won an award, I’m hopeful book three will win several awards, ” said K. M. Doherty.
“This author has an excellent writing voice and even uses deep point of view which is a master skill. His characters are likable and make you want to turn the page instead of doing your chores. This author has great description skills, and he doesn’t overuse them by telling the reader everything about the setting in the first paragraph-another master skill.” ~ Judge, 25th Annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards.
