Linlin Julia Qian Joins Blockchain of Things’ Board of Directors
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain of Things, Inc., a leader in providing 2nd layer SaaS bitcoin blockchain integration software to build decentralized enterprise applications, announced today the appointment of (Julia) Linlin Qian to its Board of Directors. Ms. Qian has deep C-level experience in the FinTech and the Asian marketplace. Today she serves as a Managing Director for The Blueshirt Group with a focus on Asia. Julia will be a critical resource in driving the Blockchain of Things growth strategy and adoption of Catenis Software, their premier product.
Julia brings years of extensive knowledge and experience to Blockchain of Things, having held various senior-level leadership roles in business development and other strategic positions for Fortune 500 companies. She specialized in streamlining business processes, developing digital and data-led strategies for innovative products, and shaping innovative FinTech ideas into viable business solutions. Previously she held various roles in Citigroup Asia, Citigroup U.S., General Motors Asia, and Dow Asia. As a dynamic executive, working with industry leaders, she's been instrumental in driving revenue growth and expansion.
"Julia has experience with global financial institutions, software companies and being a liaison with investor relations for Pre and Post IPO advisory practices for Asian markets; such deep contacts and experience is a crucial addition to our Board of Directors," said Andre De Castro, Chairman, and CEO of Blockchain of Things. " We look forward to leveraging her strategic thinking, skills, and deep cultural knowledge as we focus our business development efforts in the Asian markets.”
"I am thrilled to join the Blockchain of Things’ Board of Directors," said Julia, “As Blockchain of Things’ newest Board member, I welcome the opportunity to work with this innovative team. I am impressed by how they have been able to build world-class, low code, drag-and-drop tools for rapid app integration with the Bitcoin Blockchain. To me, Catenis stands out as one of the first commercially viable integration layers with easy connectivity tools, eliminating blockchain complexities while adding permission features only seen on private blockchains. Its proprietary technology enables the delivery of large amounts of data across the blockchain’s peer network. Catenis’ 2nd layer platform is an advancement for global integration with the Bitcoin Blockchain for messaging, security, immutability while decentralizing the web and Industrial Internet of Things products. It paves the way towards a new Blockchain computing era”
About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)
Formed in 2015, Blockchain of Things has become a leader in second layer software integration technology which allows organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of blockchain technology. Their premier platform Catenis™ offers a web services layer as SaaS for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of immutable data. The company is located in New York City in the United States.
For more information, please visit us at blockchainofthings.com
Deborah Sofia
Julia brings years of extensive knowledge and experience to Blockchain of Things, having held various senior-level leadership roles in business development and other strategic positions for Fortune 500 companies. She specialized in streamlining business processes, developing digital and data-led strategies for innovative products, and shaping innovative FinTech ideas into viable business solutions. Previously she held various roles in Citigroup Asia, Citigroup U.S., General Motors Asia, and Dow Asia. As a dynamic executive, working with industry leaders, she's been instrumental in driving revenue growth and expansion.
"Julia has experience with global financial institutions, software companies and being a liaison with investor relations for Pre and Post IPO advisory practices for Asian markets; such deep contacts and experience is a crucial addition to our Board of Directors," said Andre De Castro, Chairman, and CEO of Blockchain of Things. " We look forward to leveraging her strategic thinking, skills, and deep cultural knowledge as we focus our business development efforts in the Asian markets.”
"I am thrilled to join the Blockchain of Things’ Board of Directors," said Julia, “As Blockchain of Things’ newest Board member, I welcome the opportunity to work with this innovative team. I am impressed by how they have been able to build world-class, low code, drag-and-drop tools for rapid app integration with the Bitcoin Blockchain. To me, Catenis stands out as one of the first commercially viable integration layers with easy connectivity tools, eliminating blockchain complexities while adding permission features only seen on private blockchains. Its proprietary technology enables the delivery of large amounts of data across the blockchain’s peer network. Catenis’ 2nd layer platform is an advancement for global integration with the Bitcoin Blockchain for messaging, security, immutability while decentralizing the web and Industrial Internet of Things products. It paves the way towards a new Blockchain computing era”
About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)
Formed in 2015, Blockchain of Things has become a leader in second layer software integration technology which allows organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of blockchain technology. Their premier platform Catenis™ offers a web services layer as SaaS for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of immutable data. The company is located in New York City in the United States.
For more information, please visit us at blockchainofthings.com
Deborah Sofia
Blockchain of Things, Inc
+1 646-926-2268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn