E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner $535,895 Million by 2022, Report
Booming e-commerce industry, execution in 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers provide heightened growth to the global marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The e-commerce market size to reach $535,895 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2016 to 2022. The transportation service type generated the largest market share in 2015 while the warehousing sub-segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period. Retailers have revamped their traditional warehouses to cater to the requirements of e-commerce and logistics to improve the store-level inventory accuracy and increase their ability to serve larger consignments. Further, supply chain solutions are being customized to serve the user requirements with the transformed fundamentals of product distribution and advancements in technology. Additionally, business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work processes.
The extended execution of supply chain footprint is highly opportunistic for the market growth. However, factors such as high deployment of warehouse management solutions and regulatory issues restrict the market growth to a considerable extent.
In 2015, the transportation sub-segment dominated the market; however, the warehousing service type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) has boosted the e-commerce logistics market growth. TMS aids in planning deliveries across the supply chain. Furthermore, optimizing the flow of goods and leveraging consolidated capacity have increased the growth potential of the market. Further, the domestic operational area leads the global e-commerce logistics market and international operational area portrays the fastest growth rate in the global market.
Asia-Pacific is the most productive market for e-commerce logistics as compared to others owing to the increasing population, globalization, upsurge in the sales of smartphones, and increasing number of netizens. Furthermore, LAMEA is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period owing to technological advancements and rising internet connectivity in the region.
Key findings of the study:
• Transportation is expected to exhibit significant growth in the e-commerce logistics market.
• Domestic operational area generated the highest revenue as compared to the international area and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.
• LAMEA is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.
The key players in the global e-commerce logistics market include,
• DHL International GmbH
• Aramex International
• FedEx Corporation
• S.F. Express
• Gati Limited
• Amazon
• Kenco Group Inc.
• Ceva Holdings LLC
• United Parcel Service Inc.
• Clipper Logistics Plc.
