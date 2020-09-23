Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gallatin River to close temporarily near Nixon Bridge

Waterbody Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Wed Sep 23 12:32:38 MDT 2020

Bozeman, MT — A small section of the Gallatin River will be closed to recreationists next week during a phase of construction on Nixon Bridge, just north of Manhattan.

The closure will be in effect on Sept. 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The closure includes the section of the Gallatin River immediately surrounding Nixon Bridge, as well as Nixon Gulch Road. During this time, construction crews will lift and set the 122-foot-long concrete beams from the transport vehicles. Only beams for the south bridge span will be set during this time.

For more information about this project, contact the project engineers with Stahly Engineering, Kathy Thompson or Nate Peressini, at 406-522-8594.

Gallatin River to close temporarily near Nixon Bridge

