Hoyer Statement on the Protecting Our Democracy Act

“The legislation introduced today by House Democrats continues our work to root out corruption and make government more accountable to the American people. The Trump Administration has shown us that a president who does not respect democratic norms has great ability to undermine them. The corruption of this presidency has exposed structural weaknesses in our laws that must be strengthened. The Protecting Our Democracy Act responds by limiting presidential powers that we now know can be easily abused. I am particularly glad that this legislation includes provisions to protect the independence of inspectors general and whistleblowers, which I have been pushing for. I want to thank our committee chairs and Members who worked hard on this legislation, which is a critical follow-up to H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which the House passed last year.”