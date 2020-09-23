50 WAYS SMALL BUSINESSES CAN GENERATE NEW REVENUE DURING A PANDEMIC
There is no better capital for a business than revenue, and as the old saying goes, in every crisis, there is opportunity.”NY, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created a harsh economic landscape for small businesses. Historically, one of the main reasons small businesses fail is due to a lack of working capital. As we face a global depression, the sad reality is that running out of money is a small business's greatest risk. We have worked with small business owners worldwide since the pandemic hit and what we hear from every one of them is that they want to keep going, make sales, and continue to contribute to their families, teams, communities, and the economy.
— Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining.
Revenue is still the most powerful form of capital, and so we have created a comprehensive list of 50 ways to generate revenue in a global pandemic. Our list takes into account the current realities social-distancing poses and focuses on helping small businesses strengthen their foundation and connect with their ideal clients through Media, Online Connecting, Hit List, Referrals, Partnerships, Events, Special Deals and, Loyalty. We have also included specific ideas to keep a strong mindset, which is critical for all small business owners who are managing the difficulties of this time.
"While we hope that you benefit from fair loans and grant programs to help you through this period, what we want small businesses to do is #keepselling." said Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining. "There is no better capital for a business than revenue, and as the old saying goes, in every crisis, there is opportunity."
This resource is free to small businesses and gives practical and actionable ideas to keep selling. We have also negotiated special deals with a number of companies who are partnering with us to help small businesses implement these strategies.
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been supporting small business owners build more profitable and sustainable companies. The Silver Lining Action Plan - SLAP - is a technology-enabled, data-driven small business growth program focused on helping small businesses set and then actually hit their financial goals. Based in behavior change science, SLAP has helped over 10,000 small businesses in 25 countries make more money doing what they love. When Covid-19 hit, Silver Lining made SLAP Pay-What-You-Can as part of their unlimited investment into small businesses and the economy.
