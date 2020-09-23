Agency of Education and Vermont PBS Renew Distance Learning Partnership

For Immediate Release: September 22, 2020 Contact for AOE: Ted Fisher, ted.fisher@vermont.gov, (802) 595-5562 Contact for Vermont PBS: Anna Post, apost@vermontpbs.org, (802) 655-8042

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) has renewed and expanded a partnership with Vermont PBS to provide content and resources to support in-person, hybrid and remote learning for Vermont students this fall. These resources are designed to help teachers, families and community members who provide home study, remote, hybrid or inperson instruction. This partnership includes continued educational broadcasts on the Vermont PBS main channel and professional learning materials designed to help educators incorporate PBS content into their teaching.

“I continue to be grateful to Vermont PBS for their partnership,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “PBS joined us early on, providing wonderful educational content and resources to support Vermont students’ learning. They are continuing to work with us to support schools, familes, and most importantly students, with hybrid and remote learning.”

“When Vermont PBS was founded, over 50 years ago, surely no one imagined educational commercial-free broadcast as an essential service in response to a pandemic,” said Vermont PBS CEO Steve Ferreira. “But educational and cultural opportunity has been at the heart of our mission, right from the beginning and we are committed to this collaboration with the Agency of Education in our continuing efforts to help Vermont families and teachers stay positive, educated and connected.”

