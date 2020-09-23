Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,584 in the last 365 days.

Menomonie restaurant celebrates its new look

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes was on hand last week to help Ted’s Pizza Palace in Menomonie celebrate the improvements made to the restaurant as part of the Main Street Makeover contest.

As the 2020 contest winner, the restaurant received a new awning and storefront tiles to enhance the façade. On the inside of the restaurant, new counters, drink coolers, booths, pain, signage, murals, carpets and marketing upgrades were installed as part of the facelift.

The unveiling was originally scheduled for an earlier date, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Ted’s Pizza Palace has been a model in its community for practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19, following masking and social distancing protocols and offering take-out and delivery options.

Read more about Ted’s Pizza Palace and the Main Street Makeover Contest.

You just read:

Menomonie restaurant celebrates its new look

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.