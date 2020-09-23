Menomonie restaurant celebrates its new look

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes was on hand last week to help Ted’s Pizza Palace in Menomonie celebrate the improvements made to the restaurant as part of the Main Street Makeover contest.

As the 2020 contest winner, the restaurant received a new awning and storefront tiles to enhance the façade. On the inside of the restaurant, new counters, drink coolers, booths, pain, signage, murals, carpets and marketing upgrades were installed as part of the facelift.

The unveiling was originally scheduled for an earlier date, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Ted’s Pizza Palace has been a model in its community for practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19, following masking and social distancing protocols and offering take-out and delivery options.

