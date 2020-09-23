Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian Ryan Long to Hooking From Home Live From New York at 9pm ET on YouTube
I can’t wait to ask Ryan what he looks for in a woman and if he thinks having a girlfriend is an obstacle to success”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch will be welcoming comedian Ryan Long, tonight on Hooking From Home, live from New York City tonight on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
“I can’t wait to ask Ryan what he looks for in a woman and if he thinks having a girlfriend is an obstacle to success,” says Tokyo.
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
hung
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Hooking From Home Episode 23