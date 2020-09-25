CBD Products Inc Launches ‘Cannabinoid Balance’ With Nanozorb™ Technology

Cannabinoid Balance focuses improving symptoms by showing the transparency and integrity they believe the industry needs to display to reassure the consumer.

Our specially formulated products combine cannabinoids & active natural ingredients that are linked to relieving pain, aiding sleep, reducing inflammation, easing anxiety and lowering blood pressure.” — Anthony Tribunella

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Products Inc. is a multi-channel cannabidiol life company, established in 2018 to collate and publish cannabinoid news, research and clinical trials from around the world, to an increasingly engaged audience.

In the two years since it launched, CBD Products Inc. has published hundreds of articles and gained insights on more than 25,000 cannabinoid consumers. In doing so, the California based company came to realize that the industry was facing a crisis of consumer trust associated with lower barriers to entry and a perceived reduction in quality.

Because of this, CBD Products Inc. sought out the top U.S cannabinoid producers and manufacturers with the sole intention of crafting a product that restores U.S consumer confidence in the compounds that CBD Products Inc. believe will fuel the ‘healthcare movement of a generation’.

According to CBD Products Inc. founder Anthony Tribunella, who has been in the industry for more than ten years; “Over the past eighteen months, I have watched the quality in the cannabinoid industry deteriorate. Via CBD World News, CBD Pet and CBD Products.com, I have witnessed first hand, the conjecture of consumers who are desperately seeking a product they feel they can trust. My intention was never to start a consumer brand, but having heard the feedback on what’s available, I felt duty bound to deliver a product line that goes back to basics, i.e. ‘honest cannabinoids, simply balanced.”

Cannabinoid Balance for symptoms, rather than conditions…

Because the science of cannabinoids is still in its relative infancy, the team behind Cannabinoid Balance focus on their products supporting the symptoms of conditions, as opposed to the underlying conditions themselves. This is their way of showing the transparency and integrity they believe the industry needs to display, in order to reassure the consumer. As Anthony affirms; “we believe in supporting the relief of symptoms, rather than claiming to be a miracle cure. That’s why each of our specially formulated Cannabinoid Balance products combines cannabinoids and active natural ingredients that are linked to relieving pain, aiding sleep, reducing inflammation, easing anxiety and lowering blood pressure.”

Experience, science and effectiveness...

Like all great products, Cannabinoid Balance is inspired by personal experience, but delivered with a primal passion to give the consumer the most impactful CBD experience possible. For Cannabinoid Balance, this is only achieved when their cannabinoids are delivered effectively and efficiently, and for them, this all starts with the inclusion of proprietary NanoZorb™ Technology.

Nano Technology supports fast absorption of cannabinoids and terpenes into the bloodstream. By using NanoZorb™ in our products, we can make CBD intake more efficient and by bypassing the digestive tract, we can counter the CBD degradation that occurs during digestion. Cannabinoid Balance is made with NanoZorb™ technology in an FDA registered facility, so you can rest assured that it is safe and effective. It is all-natural and free of synthetics, sugar, binders, fillers, wax, shellac, talcum, and animal gelatin. It contains no yeast, wheat, corn, soy, gluten, salt, dairy, artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or preservatives.

Using NanoZorb™ Technology makes Cannabinoid Balance fast-acting, more stable, and ensures that our products offer increased bioavailability as well as increased cellular penetration, activity & function.

It sounds like something out of a Science Fiction movie, but this incredible real-life science is safe, simple, and effective. Nanotechnology describes the creation of minute particles, so small in fact, that millions of them could fit on to just one pinhead. These tiny particles are small enough to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream and delivered to every cell. This means that unlike traditional delivery methods, the constituents being delivered, in our case CBD and terpenes, get to work as quickly as possible. This makes the product more efficient and therefore more cost-effective per mg. In fact, because of the NanoZorb™ technology in Cannabinoid Balance, your body only needs 10% of the normal dosage to experience the same effect.

Cannabinoid Balance Products are:

Crafted from registered organic USA hemp

Non-THC / Non-GMO and CO2 Extracted

Free from Winterization, Decarboxylation, and pesticides

Formulated using proprietary NanoZorb™ Technology

And the launch line-up Includes:

Cannabinoid Balance Original+ (1,000mg and 3,000mg)

Cannabinoid Balance Sleep+ (1,000mg)

Cannabinoid Balance CBD Gummies+ (750mg)

Cannabinoid Balance Pain Relief Cream+ (1000mg)

Cannabinoid Balance Pet+ (250mg)

Cannabinoid Balance is brought to consumers by a team of scientists and researchers who constantly strive to deliver a ‘better’ CBD experience in their FDA registered laboratory. They are pharmaceutical grade and adhere to the strictest guidelines. They therefore contain no binders, fillers, excipients, dyes, or unknown substances, are 100% THC free, and produced with organic cannabinoids derived only from U.S. registered hemp.

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

