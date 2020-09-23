Rutland Barracks / Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403673
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 23, 2020, at approximately 0443 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Pittsford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: John Burke
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Wallingford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 23, 2020, at approximately 0443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the Town of Pittsford. Troopers were advised a male was still in the vehicle, unconscious, with his foot on the throttle with the tires spinning.
Through investigation it was determined John Burke operated his 2001 GMC truck in a negligent manner resulting in him exiting the roadway. Sleep deprivation is believed to be a contributing factor.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Pittsford Police Department, Pittsford Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service. Burke was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/2020 at 10:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.