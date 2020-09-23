Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,536 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403673

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 23, 2020, at approximately 0443 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: John Burke

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Wallingford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 23, 2020, at approximately 0443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the Town of Pittsford. Troopers were advised a male was still in the vehicle, unconscious, with his foot on the throttle with the tires spinning.

Through investigation it was determined John Burke operated his 2001 GMC truck in a negligent manner resulting in him exiting the roadway. Sleep deprivation is believed to be a contributing factor.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Pittsford Police Department, Pittsford Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service. Burke was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/2020 at 10:30 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.