Rutland Barracks / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403673

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 23, 2020, at approximately 0443 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: John Burke

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 23, 2020, at approximately 0443 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the Town of Pittsford. Troopers were advised a male was still in the vehicle, unconscious, with his foot on the throttle with the tires spinning.

Through investigation it was determined John Burke operated his 2001 GMC truck in a negligent manner resulting in him exiting the roadway. Sleep deprivation is believed to be a contributing factor.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Pittsford Police Department, Pittsford Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service. Burke was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/2/2020 at 10:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.