A cappella Group Voctave Announces Upcoming Album, The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2
The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2 Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flourishing a cappella group, Voctave, is releasing their 8th album, The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2. The 16-track album is a continuation of the first volume and will feature several guest artists.
The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2 combines favorites from Broadway musicals and Disney movies to create a beautiful arrangement of songs. Featured artists on this album include Kirstin Maldonado (a current member of a cappella group, Pentatonix), Liz Callaway (Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist), Mariachi Cobre (famous mariachi band playing at the Epcot Center, Disney World in Orlando, Florida since 1982).
Voctave is a Florida-based 11 member a cappella group, created by producer/arranger Jamey Ray in 2015. This year’s group has new members and everyone has a great feature moment on the album. Voctave’s chemistry is undeniable, as they easily find the perfect balance of fun and professionalism in all their performances, both live and in the studio. Voctave’s energy translates into their recordings as well. It’s clear that no matter what this a cappella group does, they surpass all expectations.
Pre-release for the album will be available on iTunes on September 22nd including an instant download of “You Will Be Found”, featuring a 1,000 voice virtual choir.
The Corner of Broadway and Main Street Vol. 2 is available now on all major platforms. For more information about Voctave visit their website.
About Voctave
Voctave is an 11-member professional a cappella group from the Central Florida area. Voctave members: Kate Lott, Tiffany Coburn, Ashley Espinoza, Sarah Whittemore, Chrystal Johnson, EJ Cardona, Drew Ochoa, Jamey Ray, Kurt von Schmittou, Aaron Stratton, Karl Hudson. Formed in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their artistic arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop, and choral music. The talented a cappella group signed with Opus 3 Artists, in New York City, and have traveled the world performing for fans everywhere. The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award winners. With multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts. Voctave has received more than 150 million views on their videos. Voctave’s albums are digitally available on all platforms.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here