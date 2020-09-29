First Unity Knee with OMNIBotics cases performed in the US

Unity Knee™ BalanceBot™ Robotic Ligament Tensioning Device for total knee arthroplasty OMNIBotics robotic cutting guide

Combination of Unity Knee with OMNIBotics Predictive Balance™ robotic-assisted technique aims to help deliver balance and stability for total knee procedures

I’m excited to use the OMNIBotics system in my practice, particularly in the ASC. This procedure is ideal in helping patients recover quickly and get back on their feet as soon as possible.” — Dr. Stefan Kreuzer

RAYNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with INOV8 Orthopedics group, Corin is pleased to announce the completion of the first Unity Knee™ cases with OMNIBotics® in the United States. Dr. Stefan Kreuzer, with his extensive history with the Unity Knee, has been at the forefront of orthopaedic innovation throughout his career and saw OMNIBotics as the natural next step.

The OMNIBotics procedure has been utilized in the United States market since 2010, introducing the robotic ligament tension device, the BalanceBot™, in 2017. Since Corin’s acquisition of OMNI life science in 2019, the OMNIBotics robotic-assisted procedure has been adding additional implant systems to enhance overall offering, with the Unity Knee getting approval for use in 2020.

The Unity Knee System is a high-performance total knee system designed to improve patient satisfaction in TKA, utilizing a single radius design, medial referencing instrumentation and natural patella tracking to provide stability throughout range of motion. Now, surgeons can use this implant system with the OMNIBotics Predictive Balance technique. This advanced procedure uses the BalanceBot robotic ligament tensioning device to intra-operatively assess the patient’s knee soft tissue structures and plan implant positioning accordingly. Recent studies have shown that this procedure has been proven to deliver improved patient satisfaction vs conventional techniques.*

“I’m excited to use the OMNIBotics system in my practice, particularly in the ASC. This procedure is ideal in helping patients recover quickly and get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

-Dr. Stefan Kreuzer

To learn more about OMNIBotics, please visit the Corin website.

*Keggi JM, Lawrence JM, Randall AL, DeClaire JH, Ponder CE, Koenig JA, Shalhoub S, Wakelin EA, Plaskos C. Predictive Ligament Balancing in Robotic TKA - One Year Clinical Outcomes from a Multicenter Study CAOS 2020

OMNIBotics Predictive Balance Surgical Technique for TKR