Strong Immunity Begins by Eating Healthy Food’s, Says Dr. David Samadi’s Book on Men’s Health

The Ultimate Manual on Amazon

Boost your Immune system specially during Covid-19 Pandemic by reading Dr. David Samadi 's Book. The Ultimate Manual is all about getting healthier and stronger

" The Ultimate Manual" is on Amazon now. Get your copy and get healthier, boost your immune system, better nutrition, easy exercises and the ultimate recipe to stay young and strong.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A lifetime of nutrient nourishment has a monumental impact on everyone’s health, including men. This practical reminder is devoted to an entire chapter in Dr. David Samadi ’s first book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness. It’s a man’s one stop shop covering all the lifestyle habits needed for men to regain and reclaim their health. It includes a two-week menu plan for healthy eating along with 24 simple yet delicious recipes containing nutrients especially beneficial for men.“Whether there is such a thing as super foods is debatable,” says Dr. Samadi. “However, there are certain stand-out foods offering a healthy dose of antioxidants and valuable nutrients possibly boosting immunity that maximize men’s health.”The Ultimate MANual recognizes that one of the big pillars promoting men’s health and wellness is what they choose to eat and by having an overall healthy eating pattern. While not considered sexy or attention grabbing, healthy foods are considered the foundation of making men healthy for life.In particular, foods rich in vitamins C and D and the mineral zinc, have been known to boost immunity. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic focused on the possibility of these nutrients playing a key role in enhancing immunity. Vitamin C is a well-known friend to our immune system thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Dr. Samadi recommends men choose foods rich in vitamin C such as berries, citrus fruits, and leafy green vegetables. Mushrooms and fatty fish such as salmon are good sources of vitamin D, essential for producing antibodies for healthy functioning of the immune system. Found in foods such as oysters, beef, and Alaskan King crab, the mineral zinc taps the brakes on out-of-control inflammation along with fighting infection helping bolster our immune response when sick.The Ultimate MANual is Dr. Samadi’s first book and in now available online both at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi ’s new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:Phone: 212-365-5000Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.comDr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

The Ultimate Manual is perfect for women who want to make their men healthier and stronger. From Diet to Exercise and better sex all in one book.